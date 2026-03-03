Alysa Liu’s 'Adorable' Fan Gift Reveal After Olympic Gold Warms Hearts

The sports world is still buzzing about what USA figure skating superstar Alysa Liu accomplished at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The 20-year-old Liu won two gold medals in Italy, including becoming the first USA women's figure skater to win gold in the singles free skate program since 2002. And in doing so, she became an Olympic icon.

Alysa Liu of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

While Liu is now a household name across the entire United States, those who have followed figure skating for some time have already adored her before these gold medals.

And this has prompted several heartwarming exchanges and gifts Liu has received.

Alysa Liu skates the Exhibition Gala at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games. | IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Alysa Liu Pulls Fan Gifts From Bag After Olympic Gold

After her March 2 appearance on the "Today Show", Liu did a video with @ShopTODAY where she was asked to show what was in the Von Dutch tote bag she had with her.

The first thing that Liu pulled out was her two Olympic gold medals, "Because I've got to have these on standby for today". She then showed a makeup pouch that she received from a fan. She opened it up and, surprise, there was makeup in the pouch.

Then Liu pulled out quite an interesting gift from a fan. She said it was, "A strawberry reusable bag, and it's really cute". The gift looked like a hand-made strawberry that was about the size of Liu's hand. She then twisted it inside out, and it turned into a bag about the size of the Von Dutch tote bag Liu pulled it out of.

"I use this, I use this a lot. It's always in here," Liu then added before pulling out several water bottles, "because I drink a lot of water, actually. I think I drink three liters a day, and maybe more. Sometimes more."

"I got my camera on it, and with it, I got the SD card reader," Liu continued when pulling out the two items. She pulled out several more items, including a Samsung that all the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympians apparently received.

"I got this from a fan, too. I get a lot of things from fans, and I keep them. It's a little comb; it's really adorable," Liu said when pulling out the aforementioned comb that had apples on it. "Apples, I love apples.

She pulled out hand scream and a small mirror, and that concluded what was in her bag.

Liu is clearly very thankful for the gifts she has received from her loyal fans.