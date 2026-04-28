Don Mattingly’s Wife Lori Celebrated ‘Birthdays & Baseball’ Before Surprise Promotion

The Philadelphia Phillies surprised a lot of people when they fired manager Rob Thomson on the morning of April 28.

While the Phillies' brutal 9-19 start to the 2026 season was surely the reason behind this decision (given the team has a star-studded roster), some believed Thomson deserved more of a chance to right the ship. The Phillies' front office and ownership clearly didn't agree. And they quickly moved on from Thomson by naming Don Mattingly as the team's interim manager.

The Phillies' front office and ownership clearly didn't agree. And they quickly moved on from Thomson by naming Don Mattingly as the team's interim manager.

Philadelphia Phillies coach Don Mattingly (8) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Mattingly has clearly made a good impression with the Phillies, as he has only been with the team for this season after Thomson hired him as a bench coach back in January. Mattingly does have previous managing experience, as he was the Los Angeles Dodgers' manager from 2011 to 2015 and managed the Miami Marlins from 2016 to 2022.

After leaving Miami, Mattingly served as the Toronto Blue Jays' bench coach, while also serving as their offensive coordinator for a season.

Toronto Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly (46) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mattingly will have a lot of support with him in Philadelphia, as his wife, Lori, has been by his side for much of his managerial journey.

Don and Lori got married in 2010 in Mattingly's hometown of Evansville, Indiana, and are still going strong. Mattingly has three adult sons from his first marriage, and Lori had two stepchildren before marrying Don.

Then the couple had a son, named Louis Riley Mattingly, in December of 2014.

Don and Lori Mattingly | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lori Mattingly Shows Moment With Son and Husband Don Before Phillies Coaching Decision

While Louis is still in school, it would appear that he and his mom take opportunities to come to the Phillies' road games.

This was shown in an Instagram post that Lori made on April 23, which was captioned, "Birthdays and Baseball 🎉⚾️". The first photo in the post was of Lori and Louis taking a selfie in the stands, and the second was a photo of the outside of the Chicago Cubs' iconic Wrigley Field.

The third photo was of Don and Louis posing next to the statue of a tiger. Don was trying to look ferocious, which seemed to embarrass Louis (who was decked out in Phillies gear).

It will be interesting to see whether Mattingly's guidance can help turn the Phillies turn their 2026 season around.