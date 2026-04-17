Dodgers Star Mookie Betts, Wife Brianna Announce Baby's Birth With Photo Tribute

The Los Angeles Dodgers have got quite a good thing going right now. The two-time World Series champions have started the 2026 season off hot, going 14-4 through their first 18 games.

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani is back to performing at an elite level on the mound and at the plate, and several other key players are also performing up to their caliber. What's perhaps most impressive of all of that the Dodgers are doing this without Mookie Betts, who remains sidelined with an oblique injury.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Betts played in 8 games before suffering the oblique injury. And while he's currently symptom-free, the Dodgers are going to ease him back to action slowly and with caution, since they don't really need him until later in the season.

Betts has all the support he needs to make his return, not just from Los Angeles but from his loyal wife, Brianna. Mookie and Brianna met in middle school and began dating shortly after. They got married in 2021, three years after having their first child, a daughter named Kynlee Ivory Betts

They had their second child, a son named Kaj, in April of 2023.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) holds son Kaj Betts as wife Brianna and daughter Kynlee Betts watch | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mookie and Brianna Betts Announce Birth of Third Child

While Betts won't be on the field during the Dodgers' April 17 road game against the Colorado Rockies, he's the one making headlines because of the Instagram post that he and Brianna made on Friday.

The post showed several photos of a newborn daughter, and the post was captioned, "🎀Khari Betts 🎀The newest addition to the Betts Bunch!"

It would seem that the baby was born several weeks ago, as all the photos were taken back at the Betts' house, and Khari is being held by her two siblings.

Regardless, it's wholesome to see the Betts family bringing a third baby into the world.

Brianna Betts' Comments About Relationship With Mookie Speak Volumes

Before she got married to Mookie in 2021, Brianna told Ebony Magazine, “We’ve been together a long time and gone through different chapters in our relationship as we’ve grown as individuals. Marriage is sacred, it’s one shot and that’s it. I’ve always known that I loved and adored him, but I knew I wanted to be his wife when it felt weird to go a day without seeing him or talking to him.”

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) poses with son Kaj Betts, wife Brianna Hammonds and daughter Kynlee Betts | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's great to see Mookie having such a successful family life in addition to his Hall of Fame-caliber baseball career.