Duke phenom Cooper Flagg wants to dunk on this NBA 'legend' (VIDEO)
If hyped hoopster Cooper Flagg has his wish, he'll get a chance to dunk on legendary NBA superstar LeBron James.
Why?
But he won't ever be able to go against the guy he deems the greatest player of all time: Michael Jordan.
The 17-year-old told Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana his dream and his belief.
Montana gets the Duke phenom to admit his choice for GOAT with a great follow-up question. Don't worry though, LeBron. You're still No. 2 in his book.
Flagg is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, after he plays his required one-and-done freshman season for the Duke Blue Devils.
Team USA players saw firsthand what all the buzz is about as Flagg put on a show against NBA stars.
Kevin Durant was among many who were impressed.
"He looks like a hell of a player," Durant said. "He's only going to get better with more experience. 17 years old, coming in here playing like a vet almost. No emotion. Just going out there and doing his job. That's a good sign."
His fellow select teammates agreed.
“Coop was playing out of his mind,” Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. said.
“He showed no fear,” Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren said. “He came and worked hard every day. You would think he’s already here, you know what I mean?”
NBA scouts and pundits expect some teams to turn their 2024-25 into a tankathon in hopes of getting next year's No. 1 pick.
The Cooper Flag sweepstakes have begun with a slam-dunk bang.
And if LeBron sticks around for the 2024-25 campaign, watch out King ... the boy Cooper is coming for ya.