Kevin Durant Offers Praise of Cooper Flagg After USA Basketball Scrimmages
Cooper Flagg's strong showing at the Team USA basketball camp prior to the 2024 Olympics left quite the impression among the NBA players he was competing with.
Flagg joined the Team USA select squad, comprised of some of the league's young and emerging stars, and scrimmaged against the national team which will represent the country at the 2024 Olympics.
It's safe to say Flagg left his competition impressed. Among those to offer praise for the 17-year-old Duke commit was two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who voiced his opinion on Flagg on Tuesday.
"He looks like a hell of a player," Durant said. "He's only going to get better with more experience. 17 years old, coming in here playing like a vet almost. No emotion. Just going out there and doing his job. That's a good sign."
The 35-year-old is more than twice Flagg's age, but they could be competing in the NBA against one another as early as next year. In 2024-25, Flagg will be taking his talents to Cameron Indoor Stadium where he'll look to showcase his skills at Duke, though it figures to be a short stay at the college level.