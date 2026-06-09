ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Calls Victor Wembanyama's Postgame Outfit Choice 'Nasty'

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs went into Madison Square Garden and shocked the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to close the gap in the series to 2-1. Also surprising was what the 7-foot-4 French Center wore after the game that had ESPN's Stephen A. Smith disgusted.

MSG and the Knicks faithful, which includes Smith, were electric for Monday's game after the team stunned the Spurs in both games in San Antonio. After 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two blocks, their bubble was burst by Wembanyama and the Spurs.

Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) talks with forward Victor Wembanyama (1) against the New York Knicks during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old Wembanyama was seen earlier on Sunday with his sister Eve calming his nerves in a unique way in the park. He looked calm, cool, and collected in a must-win game.

He certain dressed to impress before tip off in NYC:

Wemby ditches the shoes and the socks after the game

After the big win, Wembanyama was seen walking around the arena without shoes or socks on.

Wemby had no time for shoes after dropping 32, 8 and 6 in a Game 3 W 👀



Presented by Paze® pic.twitter.com/T3vViuacBT — theScore (@theScore) June 9, 2026

That's what Smith called disgusting on ESPN's First Take because of how dirty MSG is being in Midtown Manhattan directly above the busy Penn Station.

"That's actually very nasty," Smith said. "Where Madison Square Garden is above Penn Station with all the rats of the city."

Even Kendrick Perkins added, "How you going to walk around Madison Square Garden barefoot?"

At least he wore shoes earlier warming up on the court.

Wemby warms up for Game 3 👽 pic.twitter.com/l1dpDzfM0T — NBA (@NBA) June 9, 2026

He even wore shoes while practicing Kung Fu in China at the Shaolin Temple over the summer.

Footage of Victor Wembanyama training in Kung Fu pic.twitter.com/hBxdIaWn2S — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) June 24, 2025

Hey, when you win a game as big as the Spurs did in an environment like MSG was for Game 3, you aren't thinking about any shoes.

Wembanyama and the Spurs have two days off when he'll be back in his basketball shoes at MSG with the hopes of evening the series.