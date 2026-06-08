Victor Wembanyama Spotted With Sister Eve Doing Surprising NYC Activity Before Game 3

Victor Wembanyama is doing what he can to keep calm before Game 3 of the NBA Finals where his San Antonio Spurs are unexpectedly down 0-2 to the New York Knicks. With the Game at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Monday, June 8, the All-Star center was seen painting a picture with his sister in a park.

The Spurs, who were favored heading into the Finals, blew a double-digit lead in Game 1, then in Game 2 with chances to win, Wembanyama threw an errant pass off teammate Stephon Castle's back that was then followed up by the 7-foot-4 French center missing an open look for the victory.

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) fouls New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the closing seconds in the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center after turining it over. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After Game 3, the 22-year-old Wembanyama said, "We can't change the past now. We have to... we're already focused on Game 3."

Wembanyama seen painting with his sister before Game 3

While he's no doubt focused on the court, Wembanyama took time to calm his nerves off the court in New York while drawing at a park with his older sister, Eve Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama drawing with his sister in a park in NYC 🎨



(🎥: hoopsnation on IG)#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/FclI2m7TVv — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) June 8, 2026

Eve is a basketball star herself at 6-foot-1 and played for MB Zagłębie Sosnowiec in Poland, as well as represented on France's 3x3 National Team.

She'll be rooting for her brother to do something no team in NBA history has done: Lose the first two home games of a Finals and then claim the championship.

Eve and Victor also have a 6-foot-7 basketball star brother Oscar who is just 19.

Wembanyama also hopes his training at China's historic Shaolin Temple with the monks where he shaved his head and learned the ancient martial art of kung fu along with the monastic lifestyle under the leadership of Master Yan'an for 13 grueling days also helps him dig deep to turn around this series.

If he does lead the Spurs back, he will have painted his NBA masterpiece.