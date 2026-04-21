Fernando Mendoza's Deeply Personal Reason for Not Attending NFL Draft Makes Sense
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The worst-kept secret regarding the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23 is that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to select former Indiana Hoosiers star quarterback (and reigning Heisman trophy winner) Fernando Mendoza with the draft's first pick.
However, Mendoza won't be attending the NFL Draft (which is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) live, instead electing to stay at home with his family.
Mendoza explained the reasoning behind this decision during his April 20 appearance on ESPN's "Rich Eisen Show".
"Pittsburgh is a great opportunity, and it's a great venue. And I'm really excited to see all the guys, or most of the guys, walk across the stage on Thursday night. It's a dream for a lot of guys. However, my mom really wanted to do it at home, and so did my parents. It's a lot easier for us, especially with the family situation," Mendoza said, per an X post from SportsCenter.
"And we're gonna have to hop on a plane the next morning anyways. And for that travel, it would be a lot easier to stay at home. I want to stay and make the memory with everybody who poured into my football journey: mentors, coaches, family, friends. Being able to share that moment with all of them is gonna be the best memory that I can make," Mendoza continued.
What Fernando Mendoza's NFL Draft Decision Makes Sense
Those who have followed Mendoza's career to this point know what "family situation" he's referring to. His mother, Elsa, is battling against Multiple Sclerosis (MS), which is a severe chronic autoimmune disease.
Mendoza's mother is confined to a wheelchair because of this condition. While this hasn't stopped her from supporting her son and attending all of his games, it's undoubtedly easier for her and the entire family to see the Raiders select her son from the comfort of their own home.
And this decision aligns with Mendoza's entire family and service-first personality, which has endeared him to the NFL community. As he stated in his response, Mendoza is using this moment to celebrate all those who have been along the journey with him, instead of trying to assume the spotlight for himself. And nobody has been there longer than his mother.
Even though it will be through a TV, it will be cool to see Mendoza celebrating this moment with the friends and family closest to him as he begins his NFL career.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.