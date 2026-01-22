Who is Fernando Mendoza’s Aunt That Caused Stir for Indiana’s CFB Title Run?

Indiana Hoosiers star quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been the talk of the football community for much of this past college season.

And this came to a head when Mendoza led Indiana to their program's first-ever national championship when they beat the Miami Hurricanes by a score of 27-21 on January 19.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Mendoza himself has been a huge story, his family has also taken a spotlight. Fernando's relationship with his mother, Elsa, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis (MS) has added another layer to an already heartwarming championship story.

But that's not the only member of Mendoza's family that has gotten attention. His aunt has also gone viral whenever she has been caught on camera alongside Elsa and Fernando Mendoza Sr. at her nephew's College Football Playoff games.

Fernando Mendoza aunt celebrates the touchdown. | ESPN screenshot

There hadn't been much public information about who Mendoza's wife actually was. But her identity has now been uncovered just a few days after Indiana won the national title.

Who is Fernando Mendoza's Aunt?

Fernando Mendoza's aunt is named Ena Espino Pereda. She works in the commercial real estate industry in Miami, and was born and raised in Coral Gables alongside her sister, Elsa.

According to her company's website, Ena attended the University of Miami and also Universidad de Salamanca. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts and Spanish, and in her free time, she enjoys playing tennis, painting, and exploring Miami’s beautiful parks and beaches.

She also appears to be married, given that Espino is her mother Elsa's maiden name.

Fernando Mendoza's aunt and mother celebrate on January 19, 2026. | ESPN screenshot

One would imagine that Ena Espino Pareda will continue to appear at her nephew's games as he advances on to the NFL, given that he's projected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

