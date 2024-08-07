Yeah, boyee! Flavor Flav gets candid about how much he's earning at Olympics
Flavor Flav isn’t just repping the women’s water polo team at the 2024 Paris Olympics — he’s doing it on his own dime!
In response to an X (formerly known as Twitter) post estimating Snoop Dogg’s $8 million Olympics paycheck, Flavor Flav revealed that he’s doing it all for his love of the game. “Imma here to support the athletes,,, and I paid my own way for everything including tickets for my family and I and any celebs coming out to water polo,” he shared.
When fans began posting that his lack of paycheck meant he was being taken advantage of, the 65-year-old rapper was quick to take umbrage. “Ain’t nobody using me for anything,,, imma using the media to get exposure for my water polo women and all those who need it,” Flav clarified.
Of course, his genuine response only had fans celebrating Flav even more. “Thank you for bringing visibility to the sport and spreading positivity wherever you go,” one person posted. Another shared, “My man Flav, uplifting the culture.”
Back in May, U.S. women’s water polo team captain Maggie Steffens shared a plea on Instagram, asking fans to support their team at the 2024 Olympics. “Water polo, women's water polo specifically, may not be the most popular sport or on everyone's radar, but with women's sports even more on the rise - I encourage everyone to give these women a try!”
Flavor Flav, born William Jonathan Drayton Jr., jumped at the opportunity, responding, “As a girl dad and supporter of all women's sports—I'mma personally sponsor you, my girl... whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team. That's a Flavor Flav promise.”
He has since kept his promise — and then some, supporting the team financially as well as emotionally with his cheering and promotion.
“I'm there to hype them up. I'm there to try to get them into that spirit of winning that fourth gold medal. And I know we can do it. We're gonna get it,” Flav told CBS Mornings in a July 1 interview.