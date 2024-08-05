Snoop Dogg's alleged Paris Olympics payday has fans reeling
If you've been following the 2024 Summer Olympics, you've probably seen a lot of Snoop Dogg. But his presence at the Olympic Games seemingly came with a significant paycheck.
Henry L. McNamara, who is a New York-based venture capitalist and Forbes 30-Under-30 honoree, recently shared an interesting tidbit on X (formerly known as Twitter). According to McNamara, Snoop, 52, is earning $500,000 a day for his Olympic appearances, plus expenses.
"Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics," McNamara posted. "From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics - what a world."
If you do the math – including the full 17 days of the Olympics – his earnings could exceed $8.5 million.
The news has obviously stirred up a variety of reactions on social media. User’s on X left comments like, “Worth every penny,” and “He is worth 2X that amount. Snoop is America.”
One fan noted, “He’s going to be a coach on the upcoming season of The Voice, so NBC probably considers it marketing.”
Not everyone is a fan of Snoop though. “He didn’t make me want to watch,” declared one user. “Then they wonder why the host loses money on every Olympic Games,” another noted.
It seems most viewers are fans of the music legend, as he’s had plenty of viral moments at the games circulate on social media, with surely more to come.
