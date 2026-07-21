Winning the FIFA World Cup is the dream every soccer player spends a lifetime chasing.

For Spain, that dream became reality Sunday after a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Once the trophy had been lifted and the celebrations were underway, the newly crowned world champions marked the biggest night of their careers with an unexpected post-match feast.

It wasn't caviar. It wasn't steak. It wasn't a lavish banquet. It was 46 pizzas from a family-owned restaurant in New Jersey.

According to a PEOPLE exclusive, Spain's national team celebrated its historic World Cup triumph with an order from Bagels By Jarrett (BXJ), an upscale takeout restaurant in West Orange, N.J., that has quietly become a favorite among teams during this summer's tournament.

For owner Jarrett Seltzer, the championship order couldn't have arrived at a better moment. Just hours earlier, he finally believed he had perfected a pizza dough recipe he had spent months obsessing over.

"I changed my pizza dough a few months ago, and I've been tweaking it for months to a level of frustration that I can't even explain," Seltzer told PEOPLE. "Saturday morning, I was like, 'I think this is the dough. I really feel good about this.' So we made a pizza, and it was perfect. The dough was exactly where I wanted it to be."

Then came the call.

About an hour later, the head chef at Spain's team hotel reached out with an order for 46 pizzas, including Margherita, pepperoni, buffalo chicken and several gluten-free pies.

For a restaurant that opened just six years ago, it instantly became one of the biggest moments in its history.

"Hard work really does pay off," Seltzer said. "We've had our ups and downs in this business, and we've been rocking recently, but to feed the team that just won the World Cup, I don't know if there's a cooler feeling."

Spain's World Cup champions picked an unexpected victory meal

Spain wasn't the first World Cup team to discover the New Jersey restaurant.

Earlier in the tournament, Norway also celebrated a victory with pizza from BXJ, giving the local business two unforgettable World Cup moments in the span of a few weeks.

Seltzer believes there's a simple reason international teams have embraced a New Jersey classic.

"I think especially with Norway, it's just not something that they really have a lot of over in their country, and it's something that this area of New York, New Jersey is obviously known for," he said. "So it's like, why not go pizza?"

Despite its name, the restaurant has grown far beyond bagels since opening in early 2020. Today, its menu includes house-made pizza, burgers, pasta and other comfort-food favorites.

One phone call changed everything for a New Jersey restaurant

The story quickly spread after Spain's celebration became public, turning the neighborhood restaurant into one of the tournament's most unexpected feel-good stories.

Seltzer said the attention has been overwhelming.

Since news broke that the World Cup champions celebrated with his pizzas, friends, customers and strangers alike have flooded his phone with calls, texts and messages.

"It's insane," he said. "I feel like this is what Taylor Swift's phone must look like when she releases something."

For Spain, it was simply the perfect way to cap off a historic night. For one small New Jersey restaurant, it became a memory that will last long after the final whistle.