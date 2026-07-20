Every Record Broken at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The biggest FIFA World Cup ever staged lived up to its billing.

With the tournament expanding from 32 teams to 48 for the first time, the 2026 edition featured more nations, more matches and more opportunities for history to be made.

By the time Spain lifted the trophy after defeating Argentina in the final, the tournament had produced a remarkable list of individual and team milestones that may stand for years.

Here's a look at every major record broken during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi Became the Oldest Player to Score a World Cup Hat Trick

Lionel Messi continued adding to one of the greatest careers in soccer history during Argentina's group-stage victory over Algeria.

At 38 years old, the Argentine captain became the oldest player ever to score a hat trick in a FIFA World Cup match.

Remarkably, it was also the first World Cup hat trick of Messi's legendary international career, despite this being his sixth appearance at the tournament.

The performance was another reminder that, even late in his career, Messi remained capable of producing unforgettable moments on the sport's biggest stage.

Lionel Messi Became the Men's World Cup's All-Time Leading Goal Scorer

Messi didn't stop there.

Later in Argentina's tournament run, he became the leading goal scorer in men's FIFA World Cup history, moving into sole possession of first place after surpassing the previous record.

He also extended his own record for the most World Cup appearances by an individual player, further cementing his place among the tournament's greatest performers.

Cristiano Ronaldo Became the First Player to Score in Six Different World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo added another historic achievement to his remarkable résumé.

The Portugal captain became the first player ever to score in six different FIFA World Cups after finding the net during Portugal's tournament opener.

Already the first men's player to appear in six World Cups, Ronaldo once again demonstrated remarkable longevity by extending a record that may prove difficult to match.

Kylian Mbappé Set a New Knockout-Stage Scoring Record

France star Kylian Mbappé continued building one of the greatest World Cup résumés of his generation.

During France's run to the latter stages of the tournament, Mbappé established a new record for the most goals scored in FIFA World Cup knockout matches.

His performances once again reinforced his reputation as one of soccer's biggest-game players.

Dick Advocaat Became the Oldest Coach in World Cup History

Curacao's first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance also produced an unforgettable coaching milestone.

At 78 years old, Dutch manager Dick Advocaat became the oldest head coach ever to manage a team at a men's FIFA World Cup, surpassing the previous record while leading the Caribbean nation onto soccer's biggest stage.

Cape Verde Became the Smallest Nation Ever to Reach the Knockout Stage

Few stories captured the imagination of fans quite like Cape Verde.

After qualifying for its first FIFA World Cup, the island nation with a population of just over 500,000 advanced beyond the group stage, becoming the smallest country ever to reach the knockout rounds of the men's tournament.

Although its historic run eventually ended against Argentina, Cape Verde became one of the feel-good stories of the summer.

The 2026 World Cup Produced the Most Goals in Tournament History

The expanded format helped create an unprecedented offensive showcase.

Before the knockout rounds were even complete, the 2026 World Cup had already surpassed the previous tournament record for total goals scored, ensuring the competition would finish as the highest-scoring World Cup ever.

With 104 matches played, fans witnessed more goals than at any previous edition of the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup Set a New Attendance Record

Fans packed stadiums throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, making the tournament one of the biggest sporting events ever staged.

Attendance surpassed the previous World Cup record that had stood since the 1994 tournament in the United States before eventually climbing beyond six million spectators by the end of the competition.

The record reflected both the expanded tournament and the enormous demand to experience World Cup soccer across North America.

Other Notable Records From the Tournament

Several additional milestones were also achieved during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including:

Oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his World Cup debut: Cape Verde's Vozinha.

Longest clean sheet in men's World Cup history: Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón helped anchor one of the stingiest defensive runs ever seen at the tournament.

Most assists in a single FIFA World Cup: France's Michael Olise established a new tournament benchmark with seven assists.

Most World Cup tournaments scored in: Cristiano Ronaldo extended his own record by scoring in six different editions of the competition.

A Tournament That Rewrote the Record Book

The expanded 48-team format guaranteed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be unlike any tournament before it. What nobody could have predicted was just how many historic moments would follow.

From Messi and Ronaldo continuing to redefine longevity, to Mbappé strengthening his legacy, to Cape Verde inspiring fans around the world, the tournament delivered milestone after milestone across nearly every corner of the sport.

With the next FIFA World Cup scheduled for 2030, many of these records will undoubtedly be challenged. But the 2026 tournament will be remembered as the competition that fundamentally reshaped the World Cup record book.

