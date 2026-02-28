Jack Hughes Heiress Wedding Rumor Debunk Reignites Tate McRae Buzz
It's hard to quantify just how big a superstar 24-year-old New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes became when he scored the game-winning goal against Canada in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games to give Team USA men's hockey its first gold medal since 1980.
Hughes has been the talk of the sports world since this iconic moment. Not only was the goal itself extraordinary, but the fact that Hughes had his teeth knocked out a short while before made the celebration even more iconic and is sure to live on in American sports history.
It's hard to imagine how Hughes is adjusting to this newfound fame. To be sure, he was already a superstar inthe hockey world, but now he's perhaps the most talked about athlete in the world over the past week.
And this new stratosphere of stardom has lent itself to some unique stories, which became clear on the evening of February 27.
Jack Hughes’ Agent Pours Cold Water on Ayesha Arora Wedding Rumors
On February 27, Indian news outlets began reporting that Hughes was set to marry Ayesha Arora, who is the oldest daughter of Nikesh Arora, a billionaire and former Google executive, according to Forbes.
Arora is apparently in the middle of a wedding celebration with a man named Jack Hughes. And these aforementioned Indian news outlets took this information to mean that this Jack Hughes was the one fresh off winning Olympic gold.
But Forbes' Daniel Amoia set the record straight on this regard with a February 27 X post that read, "Jack Hughes’ agent Pat Brisson has confirmed to Forbes that his client is *not* marrying billionaire heiress Ayesha Arora on Saturday, debunking reports that had widely circulated in Indian news outlets ahead of her lavish wedding."
So there you have it. Now the question becomes where Hughes' relationship with Canadian pop singer Tate McRae stands, which sports fans also got a recent update about.
If Hughes and McRae are indeed "having fun getting to know each other better," as a February 25 update from the @entertainmenttonight Instagram account would suggest, one would imagine that McRae's eyebrows were raised when she heard about this initial report.
Ultimately, McRae clearly has nothing to worry about when it comes to Hughes marrying the daughter of a billionaire. At least, not as it pertains to the Jack Hughes that she's allegedly still dating.
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.