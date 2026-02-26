Tate McRae, Jack Hughes Relationship Update Reveals Where Things Stand After Olympics

24-year-old New Jersey Devils hockey star Jack Hughes has found himself in a new stratosphere after stardom after what he accomplished at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Hughes was a key part of Team USA capturing gold against Team Canada during their showdown on February 22, which marked the first Olympic gold medals that the USA men's hockey team has won since the 1980 games in Lake Placid, New York.

Team USA players celebrate | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Hughes scored two goals in the USA team's dominant win over Slovakia in the semifinal to earn their spot to face Canada. Then he delivered in the most crucial moment in a sudden-death overtime against the USA's Northern neighbors to spark a ton of celebration.

Although it hasn't been wholly positive for Hughes of late, at least when it comes to his standing with American fans. After the USA men's hockey team's reaction to a joke that USA President Donald Trump made about inviting the USA women's hockey team (which also won an Olympic gold medal by beating Canada in overtime) to the White House, the entire squad (including Hughes) has received backlash.

President Donald J. Trump | Kenny Holston-Pool Photo via Imagn Images

And this intensified after the USA men's team accepted Trump's invitation to the White House on February 24, where they got to witness him making his State of the Union address.

While Hughes might be facing some scrutiny among fans and media, he is still clearly riding the high that came from becoming an Olympic hero for his home country.

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Source Shares New Tate McRae and Jack Hughes Relationship Details

Hughes has been seen dating Canadian music sensation Tate McRae in recent months. This is especially fascinating, given that Hughes just scored the winning goal against McRae's home country.

However, a February 25 update from the @entertainmenttonight Instagram account suggests this golden goal hasn't harmed Hughes' standing with McRae.

Tate McRae | IMAGO / imageSPACE

"A source confirms to ET that things between Tate and Jack Hughes are 'still new' but that the two are "having fun getting to know each other better,'" the post's caption wrote.

⁠⁠"'They have a lot of the same friends and started hanging out that way,' the source says. 'He has gone to her shows, and she likes supporting him at games too,'" it added.

It later added, "'She's not looking for something super serious,' the source tells us, 'but he really likes her.'"⁠

The relationship between Hughes and McRae will be fascinating to follow in the coming weeks and months.