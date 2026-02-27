Jack Hughes’s golden-goal heroics in overtime of the 2026 Winter Olympics transformed him from a rising NHL star into a national symbol almost overnight.

And the celebrations that followed, including a White House visit by the U.S. men’s team after the Milano Cortina Winter Games, have become a political lightning rod after the women’s squad politely declined a similar invitation.

Milan, Italy; Jack Hughes of the United States celebrates after winning the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. | James Lang-Imagn Images

That’s what makes this latest development so charged

On Friday, Hughes posted a collage of images from the team’s White House stop to his Instagram account, and the reaction online was immediate.

The images drew praise from many fans who framed the post as a straightforward celebration of national achievement and a deserved moment of pride for a team that ended a 46-year Olympic drought in men’s hockey.

But other commenters accused the players of wading into partisan waters by participating in a high-profile presidential event while the women’s champions, who won their own gold, publicly opted out.

Milan, Italy; Jack Hughes (86) of the United States reacts after receiving his gold medal against Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"How good does it feel to be used as political theatre?" said one user.

"REAL Americans love Jack Hughes 🇺🇸," another replied.

"Their teams working extra hard on cleaning up the comment section 😂," one other commented.

"You all have inspired a nation that needed inspiration. Ignore all the haters and enjoy this moment!!" another fan responded.

"Was it worth laughing at hard working women?" another remarked.

"You are a class act. Don't ever let anybody try to diminish that. Go Jack Hughes, Go Team USA 🇺🇲🏅," one other user commented.

Milan, Italy; Jack Hughes of the United States celebrates after his game-winning goal against Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Through it all, Hughes is undeniably at the center of the moment.

His overtime tally at 1:41 sent the U.S. past Canada in a 2–1 thriller and instantly entered the hockey canon; the goal revived memories of 1980’s Miracle on Ice and gave the program a new generational face to build around.

Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) speaks to media after the game against the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The truth is that national teams no longer exist in a vacuum; athletes are cultural figures whose every public-facing moment can be interpreted as political.

Given that reality, Hughes’ on-ice legacy is now tightly intertwined with how he manages off-ice attention, and any misstep could distract from what should be a career-defining ascent.