Jack Hughes Faces Backlash After Interview on ‘Good Morning America’

Quinn and Jack Hughes are still coming down from one of the most historic gold medal games in Team USA men’s hockey history.

In a thrilling overtime win over Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Jack buried the game-winning goal, delivering the United States its first Olympic gold in the sport in 46 years.

Milan, Italy; Jack Hughes (86) and Matt Boldy (12) of the United States celebrate after winning the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Now, as Olympic euphoria collides with political attention, the Hughes brothers told Good Morning America they plan to attend Tuesday’s State of the Union and offered a simple, defusing message about their teammates: “We’re extremely happy for them.”

The brief exchange blended celebration with scrutiny. The men’s team accepted an invitation to the address, while members of the United States women’s national ice hockey team declined due to scheduling conflicts, prompting online debate.

Milan, Italy; Team USA celebrate winning the Gold Medal in Women's ice hockey following overtime of the women's ice hockey gold medal game against Canada during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Asked directly whether they would attend, Quinn smiled and said, in part, “I don’t know how much we’re allowed to say, but yes… we’re excited to go.”

The Hughes brothers' comments drew swift reaction from fans online.

"'We’ve trained a lot with them'…and then still laughed at them behind their backs," said one user.

"Yikes who is their PR, terrible responses just sounded so insincere," another responded.

"ZERO accountability," one other user replied.

"No accountability or responsibility," another commented.

"No apology. They’re just making it worse. Cool legacy," said one other fan.

" Thought they had class when they brought the kids on the ice. I was wrong," another user remarked.

Milan, Italy; Jack Hughes of the United States celebrates after winning the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Gold Medal Glow Fades as Backlash Grows for Quinn and Jack Hughes

The Hugheses framed their trip as an honor and a memory, not a political statement.

Jack added that the men's and women's teams trained together this year and that friendships run deep, keeping the focus on support.

Milan, Italy; Quinn Hughes (43) of the United States and Jack Hughes (86) of the United States celebrate after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Ultimately, the brothers kept their answers short while acknowledging that they're proud of the gold, supportive of their teammates, and ready to move forward.

Unfortunately, instead of quieting the noise, the appearance only amplified it.

