Jalen Brunson's Wife, Ali, Reveals Sweet Pregame Ritual Before NBA Finals Game 5

As the New York Knicks continue their remarkable 2026 NBA Finals journey, much of the spotlight and public attention has understandably fallen on team captain and star point guard Jalen Brunson.

But in recent days, fans have also been buzzing over his wife, Dr. Ali Marks Brunson, and her lighthearted revelation about a wholesome pregame ritual she's been using to channel good luck vibes toward the Knicks as they continue to take on the San Antonio Spurs in their bid for the 2026 NBA Championship title.

Ali is already known for her heartwarming celebrations of the Knicks' winning steak during this year's NBA finals. Notably, her uplifting celebratory photos she's posted to her social media which showcase the excitement of the couple's nearly two-year-old daughter, Jordyn James.

Now she has revealed her pregame ritual that gets her hyped and ready to cheer on her husband and the Knicks as they continue to dominate the league.

Ali Brunson's Reese's Ritual Instantly Becomes a Sweet Sensation on Social Media

New York Knicks star player Jalen Brunson and his wife, Ali. | IMAGO / Cover-Images

For Ali Brunson, a key reason why the New York Knicks have been dominate over the San Antonio Spurs during the 2026 NBA Finals is because of her sweet pregame ritual.

Taking to her Instagram account to detail how she channels good fortune ahead of her husband's continued campaign for the league championship, Ali revealed that she indulges in a classic Reese's peanut butter cup candy ahead of the Knicks stepping foot on the basketball court.

In the video posted to Instagram, the two NBA wives shared their excitement for seeing the iconic buildings of New York City light up in the Knicks' trademark colors of blue and orange, as well as their enthusiasm for seeing blue and orange all over the Big Apple.

"Everywhere I look, it's like blue and orange... Jerseys everywhere... Reppin' the city," says Ali in the clip.

Alongside Josh Hart's wife and fellow New York Knicks WAG, Shannon Hart, Ali explained that another good luck charm and ritual she performs is matching her husband's breathing rhythm whenever he's about to take a free throw shot.

Fans immediately reacted to the reveal of how Jalen Brunson's wife superstitiously assists him with his free throw efforts, with comments saying, "Haha please do your breathing trick Ali! 💙🧡" and "Keep doing the breath matching."

The Knicks will find out if these gametime rituals are truly their lucky charms when they continue to play for the championship against the Spurs for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13, 2026.