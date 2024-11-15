Jared Goff's wife Christen dazzles in low-cut little black dress at SI Swimsuit event
Christen Goff may be married to NFL superstar Jared Goff from the Detroit Lions, but that doesn't mean she isn't paving her own legacy in the sports world.
The 31-year-old actor and model has appeared multiple times in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, and now she's classing it up even further by sharing some photos of a stunning outfit she wore from a night out on the town.
Taking to Instagram on November 15, 2024, Christen showed off her vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress that she wore for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th anniversary event at Italian eatery Dante in Beverly Hills, California. The low-cut little black dress featured a sheer, sizzling floral pattern over the torso, a look Christen confidently showcased in several sizzling poses.
Christen continues to support Jared, 30, on his potential MVP 2024-2025 NFL season. The Lions currently sit at 8-1 thanks to Jared's terrifc play, and are scheduled to face the 2-8 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 17. Whether the Lions make a Super Bowl run or not, Christen and Jared will continue to have fun as a couple. The duo dressed up as two characters from a classic Will Ferrell comedy for Halloween, proving that their love knows no bounds.