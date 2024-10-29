Christen Goff crushes Jared in classic Will Ferrell role couples costume
Christen Goff has been winning just as much as her Detroit Lions husband, Jared Goff, this season — just off the field. Now, she went head-to-head with him in Halloween costumes and it wasn’t even close.
Christen, 31, has stunned all season with fits like her Texas fit with her giant ring flashing, and her perfect look for Jared’s perfect passing night.
The couple took on the team’s Halloween party as Ricky and Carley Bobby from the Will Ferrell classic Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Christen went blonde to get in character and you can see she easily wore the role better.
”if you ain’t first, you’re last,” is a famous Ricky line from Ricky Bobby in the movie. Christen certainly isn’t last with her costume. Also, what kind of car is Jared driving there?
The power couple, who shared a tender sideline moment earlier this season, have been together since 2019 and married this past June in Ojai, CA, in a beautiful wedding ceremony.
Jared, 30, just signed a 4-year, $212 million contract extension with the Lions. He’s having quite the season for the 6-1 Lions with 1695 yards passing and 13 touchdowns.
While Goff has been king on the field this season, wife Christen definitely is queen off of it and won the week with her costume over her hubby.
