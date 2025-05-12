The Athlete Lifestyle logo

John Cena wants 'sobering' cancer scare to be wake-up call for men

The 17-time WWE world champion and movie star had a normal doctor's visit turn into a life-changing moment.

Matthew Graham

Feb. 1, 2025: John Cena lifts Jey Iso and Logan Paul on his shoulders during WWE Royal Rumble.
Feb. 1, 2025: John Cena lifts Jey Iso and Logan Paul on his shoulders during WWE Royal Rumble. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

John Cena has turned WWE villain.

If that wasn't scary enough, the WWE legend turned movie star had a "sobering" real-life scare when the 17-time world champion was diagnosed with skin cancer.

Yes, skin cancer is generally something most men never worry about. But if it is ignored, it can turn deadly.

The 48-year-old wrestler and actor wants to change that stigma among men especially.

Jimmy Kimmel, John Cena
Mar 10, 2024: Jimmy Kimmel and John Cena backstage at the 96th Oscars / Richard Harbaugh-AMPAS via USA TODAY

Talking to USA TODAY, Cena had a biopsy come back cancerous: “That information is sobering, and it right there prompted me to change my life.”

It might seem silly, but men generally never put on sunscreen compared to women, and by the time they turn 50, men are at a much greater risk for melanoma.

“Skincare is a more palatable and accepted term and subject matter amongst women,” Cena points out. “Men especially, are becoming more conscious of self-care… I just think we need to make it more commonplace... SPF is more common in the vernacular of women, and that’s because it is directly correlated with beauty,”

So it's a simple step that could save your life one day. Put on that sunscreen gentlemen.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

