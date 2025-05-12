John Cena wants 'sobering' cancer scare to be wake-up call for men
John Cena has turned WWE villain.
If that wasn't scary enough, the WWE legend turned movie star had a "sobering" real-life scare when the 17-time world champion was diagnosed with skin cancer.
Yes, skin cancer is generally something most men never worry about. But if it is ignored, it can turn deadly.
The 48-year-old wrestler and actor wants to change that stigma among men especially.
Talking to USA TODAY, Cena had a biopsy come back cancerous: “That information is sobering, and it right there prompted me to change my life.”
It might seem silly, but men generally never put on sunscreen compared to women, and by the time they turn 50, men are at a much greater risk for melanoma.
“Skincare is a more palatable and accepted term and subject matter amongst women,” Cena points out. “Men especially, are becoming more conscious of self-care… I just think we need to make it more commonplace... SPF is more common in the vernacular of women, and that’s because it is directly correlated with beauty,”
So it's a simple step that could save your life one day. Put on that sunscreen gentlemen.
