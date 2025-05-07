John Cena dwarfed by Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley on 'Inside the NBA'
John Cena isn’t a small guy by any means at 6-foot-1, about 250 pounds. But when he’s standing next to NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, he even looks tiny.
Cena, who is the Undisputed WWE Champion after his win in Wrestlemania 41 over Cody Rhodes on Night 2 as well as a major movie star, made a shocking appearance on the TNT hit show Inside the NBA after the Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game.
Cena, now 48 years old, came to promote his show “Peacemaker” Season 2, bringing the superhero’s masks for the crew to put on, which they had some fun with.
With 53-year-old Shaq at 7-foot-1 and well over 300 pounds, and the 62-year-old Barkley at 6-foot-6 and pushing near 300, Cena looked tiny in comparison.
That just shows the incredible difference of what it takes to be an NBA star because Cena is a large man.
Shaq and Charles then got into the wrestling spirit with Cena there and had a hilarious moment where Shaq took down Charles and pinned him.
Those are two large dudes going at it.
Remember, Shaq has been on WWE several times like when he hosted Monday Night Raw in 2009, and made an appearance at Wrestlemania 32 for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
Barkley is a big pro wrestling fan himself, and he even said on Tuesday in front of Cena he’d watch ever Saturday night.
What a fun scene on TNT, but what was amazing was seeing just how average Cena looked next to those NBA legends.
