Meet Josh Hart's Wife and High School Sweetheart: Registered Nurse Shannon Hart

Josh Hart has gained significant attention for his contributions to helping the New York Knicks make a competitive bid for the 2026 NBA Championship, but the small forward and shooting guard hasn't done it without the support and cheerleading from his wife, Shannon Hart.

As the Knicks stand on the brink of their first NBA title since 1973, Hart continues to prove himself as a valuable contributor on the court.

The 31-year-old has built a reputation as a do-it-all player as he has averaged 12 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game during the 2025-26 season while helping to lead the Knicks to the 2026 NBA Finals.

Resurfaced Social Media Tweets From Over a Decade Ago Showcase Josh Hart's Affection For His Wife

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart and his wife, Shannon Hart. | IMAGO / Cover-Images

While Josh Hart's relentless hustle has made him a fan favorite at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks inch closer to winning the 2026 NBA Finals, the person who has been his biggest supporter long before the NBA spotlight came about is his wife, Shannon Hart.

The couple's relationship dates back to their teenage years at Sidwell Friends School in the Washington, D.C. area when the pair became high school sweethearts.

What began as a teenage romance eventually developed into a lifelong partnership which has endured through Josh Hart's eras of collegiate athletes, professional sports, cross-country moves, and now parenthood to their three-year-old twin sons, Hendrix Aaron and Haze Dana.

Beyond motherhood and life as an NBA WAG, Shannon has carved out an impressive career of her own.

As a former collegiate soccer player, she competed at both Rutgers University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, before pursuing a professional position in healthcare.

After earning her advanced nursing credentials from the University of Maryland School of Nursing, the mother of two became a registered nurse.

In her role as a healthcare provider, she has been able to blend her experience in elite sports with her educational background through her work in orthopedic and sports medicine settings.

Now, as the Knicks chase a pivotal championship for the franchise, Shannon Hart continues to be a constant presence on the court's sidelines as she cheers on her husband and the entire New York team, often with the couple's toddler twins seated on her lap as they watch their dad make history.

The New York Knicks currently hold a commanding 3-1 series lead in the 2026 NBA Finals as they head into Game 5 against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, June 13.