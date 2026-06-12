Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reconcile Friendship During Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals

Kylie Jenner and Karl-Anthony Towns' fiancee, Jordyn Woods, have both made plenty of headlines during the 2026 NBA Finals on their own, but now they're making headlines together in the most wholesome way.

The friendship between the reality television star and the fashion designer was once considered unbreakable. For years, Woods was more than just Jenner's best friend as she was practically considered a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan herself given how integrated her presence was with the family.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 2026 NBA Finals Game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks at MSG in NY | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

However, the two women experienced a catastrophic fracture to their friendship when their close bond was dramatically shaken in 2019 when Woods became embroiled in a controversy involving Cleveland Cavaliers' star forward Tristan Thompson.

In February 2019, reports surfaced claiming Woods and Thompson had shared a kiss during a party at the NBA player's home in Los Angeles. Additional reports claimed that Woods had spent the night at Thompson's house following the scandalous kiss.

At the time of the incident, Thompson was in a relationship with Jenner's sister, Khloe Kardashian, which sent a dramatic schism through the Kardashian-Jenner household and sealed the rift between Kylie and Jordyn.

Fans Say That Seeing Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Together at NBA Finals Is 'Healing'

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet react after New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

The fallout from Woods' controversial encounter with Thompson had immediate consequences in abruptly halting her friendship with her then-best friend. In the years that followed, both women focused on their respective individual lives and careers, with fans believing that their friendship would never be revived.

But just as the New York Knicks' have shocked the basketball world by reviving their presence in the NBA Finals after 27 years, the mending energy has been transferred to the sidelines and the excited positivity of the 2026 NBA Playoffs has found its way to Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods.

In several moments which fans previously believed would never become reality, the beauty mogul and her former best friend have found themselves resolving their differences and sharing in the celebratory enthusiasm of the Knicks' success.

Jordyn and Kylie HYPED UP after the Knicks win Game 4 🧡💙



Knicks take a 3-1 series lead! pic.twitter.com/1kUo5gp3uz — espnW (@espnW) June 11, 2026

In multiple moments captured on camera, Jenner and Woods have shared hugs, friendly exchanges, and even taken pictures together in an overall momentous development in reviving their close interactions. Fans have called the court side interactions between the two women "healing."

The reunification and celebratory exchanges between Woods and Jenner has undeniably been one of the most wholesome and full-circle moments of the 2026 NBA Finals, especially as the Knicks continue their playoff run with a solid chance at securing the championship at Game 5 on Saturday, June 13.