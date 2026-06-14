Karl Anthony-Towns’ Fiancée Jordyn Woods Reveals Her Plus One For NBA Finals

Jordyn Woods has been a staple on the sidelines of the 2026 NBA Playoffs as she's cheers on her fiancé, New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. Shortly before Game 5 in the 2026 NBA Finals, she dropped an Instagram post which has given fans an intimate look at how she prepares for games.

But she hasn't been present at any of the games in the NBA Finals series between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs without her loyal plus one who is exceptionally close to the couple.

Woods praises her fiance's father, Karl Towns Sr., who is always seated next to her at Knicks games. That won't change Saturday, as New York takes on the Spurs in San Antonio.

John Calipari with Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns' fiance Jordyn Woods and his father Karl Towns Senior in 2025. Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns' Fiancé Reveals Family Tradition For Knicks Games She Never Changes

"Karl's dad and I are an iconic duo," says Woods in the clip shortly after she indulges in a Reese's-Oreo sweet treat which she terms her "pre-dinner snack" in San Antonio. She goes on to say she and Karl Towns Sr. sitting together at games is a tradition they cherish.

Woods is known for her consistency with her game day practices, from always bringing her 'lucky charm' ostrich bag to looking her absolute best in coordinating Knicks-inspired fashion at each and every game she attends.

And when things don't go according to plan, the "Woods by Jordan" fashion designer is known for her ability to pivot without missing a beat.

For instance, she turned her lucky bag into a pair of matching orange ostrich shoes when a no-bag policy was implemented at Madison Square Garden earlier in the Knicks-Spurs series during Game 3. And the tangerine orange shoes did the trick of bringing luck to the Knicks as they walked away with another victory in Game 4.

She didn't mention her other bling. This past December, Towns proposed with a 10-carat engagement ring containing rare pink diamonds in a ombré pavé patter around the band reportedly worth over $1 million. It's fair to assume that will be on display as well.

Whether or not all of Woods' lucky charms and pregame practices will help the Knicks win tonight's Game 5 is still TBD, but one thing is certain and that's who will be with her cheering on the Knicks Saturday, who could close the Spurs out in five games, winning the franchise's first NBA championship in over 50 years.