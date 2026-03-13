Kyler Murray’s Rumored GF Morgan Causes Stir in Snowy Outfit Amid Vikings Signing

One of the biggest moves to occur to this point in the NFL offseason was former Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

This one-year contract was finalized on March 13, and the Vikings franchise celebrated adding the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback to their roster with an Instagram post showing Murray signing his contract with the caption, "Grateful to be in Purple & Gold".

It was clear that Murray and Arizona's franchise were in need of a fresh start after the Cardinals' disappointing 2025 campaign.

And given that Minnesota quarterback JJ McCarthy didn't meet expectations after being thrust into a starting role last season, it seems that the Vikings have added a veteran quarterback to compete with (and potentially take over) McCarthy's job next year.

Kyler Murray | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Murray appears excited about this fresh opportunity with a new team, this didn't keep him from making a heartfelt X post on March 3 that read, "To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

"I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it. Godspeed 🥋," the post (which has 5.8 million views) added.

To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.



I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my… — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 3, 2026

Murray might not be heading to Minnesota alone. While he keeps his private life off of social media, it's known that his suspected girlfriend is named Morgan LeMasters.

The two have been linked countlessly over the years, and initially met in high school. Murray took LeMasters to the NFL Honors Awards in 2020 on a rare occasion where the couple went public.

Kyler Murray and Morgan LeMasters | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Morgan LeMasters Turns Heads With Snow Post Amid Kyler Murray Vikings Move

While it's unclear whether Murray and LeMasters are still together, she appears ready for the cold weather in Minnesota if need be.

This was made clear by a Threads post she made earlier this week that showed her in Aspen, Colorado. There are videos of her trudging in the snow, dancing in a puffy jacket, and taking a selfie in a red coat.

Perhaps this post caught Murray's attention.