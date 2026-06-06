Kylie Jenner Shares Tropical Photos While Timothee Chalamet Attends Knicks-Spurs Game 2

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been a staple at New York Knicks games, and it's no secret that Chalamet is a huge Knicks fan.

So, it would make sense that the couple would want to sit courtside as the Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals and try to bring home the championship for the first time since 1973.

Chalamet was spotted at both Game 1 and Game 2, but Jenner hasn't appeared at the series at all. Instead, she's in Turks and Caicos on a Kylie Cosmetics brand trip, which made her unavailable to attend both games. She made the trip to the Caribbean island to celebrate the launch of the line's new summer products.

The reality TV star has been sharing photos and videos from her paradise trip, too. In a video posted by E! News on YouTube, Kylie is seen showing off her lavish vacation home, with friends including Victoria Villarroel and Stassie Karanikolaou hanging out by the pool and her daughter Stormi also having fun.

Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From a Tropical Paradise Amid Knicks-Spurs Finals

"Guests were treated to luxurious rooms and personalized gift bags filled with bikinis, cameras, drink bottles, Kylie Cosmetics products and more," E! News explains.

Jenner also took to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, to share a range of photos from the trip. Her latest was posted on Friday, June 6, right before Game 2 kicked off in San Antonio, featuring a gallery of her beachside photos with Kylie donning a black mini-bikini.

our NEW watermelon lip butter is here! 🍉💦 https://t.co/ObiDG41eGE! pic.twitter.com/fCoriHrWWr — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 4, 2026

On the same day, Chalamet was spotted at Game 2, and SNY's official Knicks account shared footage of his arrival at Frost Bank Center before the showdown. He was also at Game 1, so he's been a loyal fan for the series, as expected.

loves a sunset slay pic.twitter.com/lqMm38eDnd — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 4, 2026

Even though Jenner wasn't at the game, Chalamet wasn't alone. A handful of famous Knicks players made the trip out to Texas, including Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and Tracy Morgan.

Timothée Chalamet Jokes About Life as a Knicks Fan

Chalamet also poked fun at the life of being a sports fan following the Knicks' win over the Spurs in Game 1. He took to his Instagram Stories to share a post about how hard it is on one's body to root for your favorite team in the playoffs.

Timothee Chalamet on Instagram:



“People underestimate the wear and tear on the body for a fan throughout the playoffs. Self care is important.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/1rgbfEIHVJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 5, 2026

"People underestimate the wear and tear on the body for a fan throughout the playoffs. Self care is important," he stated in his Instagram Story on Thursday, June 4, alongside a photo of himself the couch with ice on his body, as he's recovering.