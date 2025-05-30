The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Charles Barkley ignores Kylie Jenner at Knicks-Pacers after Timothée Chalamet hug

The TNT analyst and NBA legend was all love for the French-American actor, but not for his super influencer girlfriend.

French-American actor Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner look on during the first quarter between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
French-American actor Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner look on during the first quarter between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Power couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were in the house for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden. TNT analyst and former NBA star Charles Barkley was excited to see one of them while leaving the other hanging.

Chalamet and Jenner have been fixtures during the New York Knicks’ playoff run despite the French-American actor also showing the Los Angeles Lakers love with his Kobe T-shirt in a first-round playoff game.

In a must-win game with the Knicks entering Thursday night trailing the Indiana Pacers 3-1 in the series, Chalamet and the super influencer Jenner sat courtside again where cameras captured them having a big PDA moment.

Cameras also captured their arrival with Barkley there to give Chalamet some love while completely ignoring Jenner.

Shaq, Kenny, and Ernie should definitely razz Barkley for that on Inside the NBA.

Even Pacers player TJ McConnell appeared to get in on the Jenner dissing.

MSG has been a fun place during these playoffs. Will Jenner and Chalamet be able to see a Game 7 there?

If so, maybe then Chuck will acknowledge Jenner’s presence.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

