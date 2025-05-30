Charles Barkley ignores Kylie Jenner at Knicks-Pacers after Timothée Chalamet hug
Power couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were in the house for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden. TNT analyst and former NBA star Charles Barkley was excited to see one of them while leaving the other hanging.
Chalamet and Jenner have been fixtures during the New York Knicks’ playoff run despite the French-American actor also showing the Los Angeles Lakers love with his Kobe T-shirt in a first-round playoff game.
In a must-win game with the Knicks entering Thursday night trailing the Indiana Pacers 3-1 in the series, Chalamet and the super influencer Jenner sat courtside again where cameras captured them having a big PDA moment.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley awkwardly parties with Timothée Chalamet at F1 Miami weekend
Cameras also captured their arrival with Barkley there to give Chalamet some love while completely ignoring Jenner.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods shows off Knicks fit workout before Game 5
Shaq, Kenny, and Ernie should definitely razz Barkley for that on Inside the NBA.
Even Pacers player TJ McConnell appeared to get in on the Jenner dissing.
MSG has been a fun place during these playoffs. Will Jenner and Chalamet be able to see a Game 7 there?
If so, maybe then Chuck will acknowledge Jenner’s presence.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC
NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics