Kylie Kelce Shares 'Incredible' $16 Million Announcement After Eagles Autism Event

It's another win for a Kelce! This time, it's Kylie Kelce who has come through in heroic fashion to help the Eagles Autism Foundation raise more than $16 million in partnership between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Philly community, along with some unexpected stars who turned up along the way during the annual Eagles Autism Challenge.

From building sensory rooms at NFL stadiums to raising awareness of Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) the philanthropic arm of the Eagles franchise is spearheaded by Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie and championed by Kylie Kelce, who serves as an ambassador and advocate of the cause.

The Eagles Autism Foundation has only been around since fall 2019, which makes the staggering amount raised by the organization all the more impressive.

Kylie Kelce says there's one place she definitely 'has business being'

May 11, 2026: Kylie Kelce Attends The Webby Awards for her NGL Podcast | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Kelce, along with current and former Eagles players and cheerleaders, made an appearance for the foundation's annual Eagles Autism Challenge event which aims to bring members of the Philly community together for a bike ride, 5k run and sensory walk, all of which begin at Lincoln Financial Field.

100% of proceeds from the event go directly to outreach efforts on behalf of the Autism Community.

This year, a virtual attendance option was added to the event's official activities so that participants could join in on the goodwill and fun from anywhere in the world.

On her NGL Podcast, Kelce has spoken regularly about her work with the Eagles Autism Foundation and the origins of her advocacy for wanting to create accessible spaces for members of the Autism Community and allies alike.

According to the Eagles Autism Foundation's mission statement, one in 31 people are connected with someone diagnosed with Autism, which makes the cause all the more meaningful to so many people.

In thematic alignment with her podcast segment "Places where Kylie has no business being," the mother of four announced the fundraising total from this year's Eagles Autism Challenge by opening the regular segment with the caption, "One place Kylie definitely has business being: Eagles Autism Foundation!"

In addition to the Eagles Autism Challenge, Kylie regularly teams up with her husband, former Eagles player Jason Kelce, and other members of the Eagles Autism Foundation to host additional fundraising events throughout the year.

The Kelce family even incorporates their residence on the Jersey Shore in helping them raise money for the cause in the most fitting manner possible for Jason Kelce, who is known to enjoy a good laugh while jumping on tabletops and making the most out of the moment.