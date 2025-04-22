Kylie Kelce shares conditions under which Jason Kelce would be allowed to move out
Kylie Kelce has long been open about her marital dynamics with her husband Jason Kelce. But during a recent Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Kylie made a surprising revelation.
During the conversation, which dropped on Tuesday, April 22, Kylie revealed that she has allowed the retired Philadelphia Eagles center to move out of their home in the future, under certain conditions.
When Hirsch suggested that Jason is in for a big surprise when his and Kelce’s four daughters reach their teenage years, Kylie replied, saying, “I told Jason he’s allowed to move out as long as he visits me.”
Kylie — who shares daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, who was born a few weeks ago, with Jason — said that Jason has her blessing to move out “as soon as we’re all synced up.” For those unsure of what this means, Kylie is referring to the process of the timing of women’s menstrual cycles aligning, which is a common phenomenon that occurs when a group of women live together or spend a lot of time together.
“I just feel bad,” Kylie said. “I know what our house was like when both my sister and I were, like, synced up and, like, yeah, God.”
While Kylie was most likely joking, things might get difficult should Jason move out. Elsewhere in the podcast, she revealed which of their kids prefer spending time with their father over their mother.
Kids — they say the darndest things.
