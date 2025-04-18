LeBron James’ disgusting feet remedy is $900 space-age Nike Hyperboots
LeBron James’ feet have been through a lot of basketball games that have taken its toll on his toes. The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar needs special $900 shoes to help him heal those horrifying-looking feet.
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer has played 22 seasons and 1562 regular-season games, and entering this year’s first-round vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, 287 playoff games. That’s a lot of wear and tear on the body and feet, but LeBron at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds is built differently.
RELATED: WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson gives LeBron James’ son Bryce awesome gift
Apparently his feet are built differently, too, because his toes are straight jacked-up.
Yikes. How does he even jump off those?
RELATED: Jordan, Kobe greater than LeBron, Steph for one reason
To combat the problems with his feet, King James uses a $900 shoe he revealed during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. These are the Hyberboot by Nike and Hyperice that take warmup and recovery to a whole new level. The shoes provide heat and massage using the Hyperice technology paired with Nike footwear tech. Scroll through to see the video of how they work.
The reviewer admits they feel quite nice, but $900 to the average person may not be worth it. But when your feet are your livelihood it’s worth every penny to someone like a LeBron James (not that he pays for them). The King’s feet need help, and some special shoes so he can lace up his regular Nike sneakers for games.