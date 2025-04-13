WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson gives LeBron James’ son Bryce awesome gift
A’ja Wilson and LeBron James don’t just have league MVPs and championships in common, they are also Nike athletes with their own signature shoes. As such, Wilson awesomely just surprised LeBron’s youngest son with a sweet gift the high school state champion shared on social media.
The Las Vegas Aces center and three-time WNBA MVP is also an All-Star off the court with her fit game as well. In fact, she was just seen at the Masters in an all-white stunner with Allisha Gray taking in the golf in Augusta Georgia.
Besides styling with her fits lately, Wilson launched her signature shoe the Nike A’One in “Pink A’ura.” They are set to be released in May, but a couple of locations got an early release. Wilson also just gifted some lucky friends a pair, including LeBron’s 17-year-old son Bryce, who just had his own “Bryce’s World” LeBron 22s that dad wore when he got 50,000 points released to the masses.
The son of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time NBA MVP was thankful to Wilson for her cool gesture.
Those are sweet looking and retail for only $110.
Wilson had the following statement through Nike about her signature sneakers:
”If you think you've seen my best, think again. We worked for over two years to create the Nike A'One to help me redefine the limits of greatness and advance the game to another level. My signature shoe is worth the wait - engineered for my game and my style, and built to motivate the next generation to go big. Just wait to see what we do with it."
Now, Bryce James has a pair to go with his own shoes.