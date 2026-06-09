Lakers' LeBron James Dropped a Major Hint About His Retirement

Time magazine just dropped its inaugural TIME100 Sports list, recognizing 100 of the most influential figures shaping the sports world today. LeBron James is the cover star, and Time called him the athlete of the century. That alone would have been enough of a story.

But it is what he said in the interview that Lakers fans really need to pay attention to. James has been one of the most consistent forces in basketball for over two decades, and every offseason now carries the same underlying question about how much longer he plans to keep going.

He has rarely been this specific about it, though. James told Time that retirement will not come from the outside, not from age, not from his numbers, and not from anyone else's opinion. It will come from one place only.

"Where the mind goes, the body will lay. When I'm not in love with getting to the arenas on game days five hours before to start my preparation, if I'm out of love with getting to practice 2½ hours beforehand, then I know I'll be done. Because then I'm going to start cheating the game."

LeBron James Retirement and Lakers Free Agency Both Hang in the Balance

At 41, James still shows up five hours before tip-off to prepare. That is not habit. That is someone who still genuinely loves the work, and by his own standard, the mind has not gone anywhere yet.

James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds this past season, carrying a shorthanded Lakers squad through the first round when both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were sidelined. Numbers like that at his age make the contract conversation even harder for the Lakers to navigate.

James made $52.6 million this past season, and the Lakers are unlikely to offer anywhere near that again. The franchise wants him back, but will not pay $50 million when no other team is bidding at that level. James and his camp have been clear though: any pay cut needs to come attached to a real roster plan, not just a lower number.

If the Lakers want him at a reduced salary, they need to show him what they are building. Whether that means retaining Reaves, upgrading around Doncic, or both, LeBron wants to see the direction before agreeing to anything. A discount without a plan is not something his camp is interested in.

James has said his decision will take shape between late June and August once free agency officially opens. The Warriors, Cavaliers, and Knicks are all reportedly in the conversation too.

For now, the mind is still locked in. And if his own words mean anything, that is the only thing that matters.

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