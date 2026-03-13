Livvy Dunne Set for Acting Debut on Reboot of Iconic Television Series
For the past several years, Livvy Dunne has existed at a rare intersection of sports, celebrity, and social media influence.
The former LSU Tigers women's gymnastics standout built a massive online following while competing in college athletics, transforming herself into one of the most recognizable figures of the name-image-likeness (NIL) era.
Even after stepping away from gymnastics in 2025, Dunne’s brand continued to grow through modeling, endorsements, and a powerful digital presence.
Now, her career is taking another turn.
According to reports first highlighted by Deadline, Dunne has landed her first major acting role in the upcoming reboot of the iconic television series Baywatch.
She will appear in a recurring role as Grace, described as a “highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard,” marking her official entry into the entertainment industry.
Before becoming a social media powerhouse, Dunne was first known as a talented gymnast.
Born in New Jersey, she rose through the ranks of U.S. gymnastics and was named to the junior national team in 2017 before eventually committing to LSU.
During her collegiate career, Dunne contributed to LSU’s rise as a national powerhouse.
The Tigers captured the program’s first NCAA national championship in 2024, one of the defining moments of her time in Baton Rouge.
While injuries limited parts of her final seasons, Dunne remained a key figure within the program before officially announcing her retirement from gymnastics in April 2025.
Dunne quickly became one of the most influential athletes in the NIL era thanks to her enormous social media reach.
With millions of followers across platforms and high-profile endorsement deals, she emerged as one of the most marketable athletes in college sports and helped redefine what personal branding could look like for student-athletes.
She also launched initiatives such as the Livvy Fund to help connect female athletes with NIL opportunities, positioning herself as both a business figure and a cultural ambassador for women’s sports.
The move into acting didn’t come out of nowhere.
In recent interviews, Dunne revealed that she had begun taking acting lessons after retiring from gymnastics and had long been interested in pursuing creative work once her athletic career ended.
The reboot of Baywatch will serve as her first major opportunity.
The series, one of the most recognizable TV franchises of the 1990s, has assembled a modern ensemble cast and is expected to premiere as part of the 2026-27 television season.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.