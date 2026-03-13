For the past several years, Livvy Dunne has existed at a rare intersection of sports, celebrity, and social media influence.

The former LSU Tigers women's gymnastics standout built a massive online following while competing in college athletics, transforming herself into one of the most recognizable figures of the name-image-likeness (NIL) era.

Birmingham AL, USA; LSU gymnast LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne walks with teammates to a competition area and gestures to fans during Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. LSU won the event to claim the SEC crown. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even after stepping away from gymnastics in 2025, Dunne’s brand continued to grow through modeling, endorsements, and a powerful digital presence.

Now, her career is taking another turn.

Atlanta, GA, USA; Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to reports first highlighted by Deadline, Dunne has landed her first major acting role in the upcoming reboot of the iconic television series Baywatch.

She will appear in a recurring role as Grace, described as a “highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard,” marking her official entry into the entertainment industry.

Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia \"Livvy\" Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Before becoming a social media powerhouse, Dunne was first known as a talented gymnast.

Born in New Jersey, she rose through the ranks of U.S. gymnastics and was named to the junior national team in 2017 before eventually committing to LSU.

Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU senior Olivia \"Livvy\" Dunne runs through her floor routine before a meet against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

During her collegiate career, Dunne contributed to LSU’s rise as a national powerhouse.

The Tigers captured the program’s first NCAA national championship in 2024, one of the defining moments of her time in Baton Rouge.

While injuries limited parts of her final seasons, Dunne remained a key figure within the program before officially announcing her retirement from gymnastics in April 2025.

Birmingham AL, USA; LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dunne quickly became one of the most influential athletes in the NIL era thanks to her enormous social media reach.

With millions of followers across platforms and high-profile endorsement deals, she emerged as one of the most marketable athletes in college sports and helped redefine what personal branding could look like for student-athletes.

She also launched initiatives such as the Livvy Fund to help connect female athletes with NIL opportunities, positioning herself as both a business figure and a cultural ambassador for women’s sports.

Atlanta, GA, USA; Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The move into acting didn’t come out of nowhere.

In recent interviews, Dunne revealed that she had begun taking acting lessons after retiring from gymnastics and had long been interested in pursuing creative work once her athletic career ended.

The reboot of Baywatch will serve as her first major opportunity.

The series, one of the most recognizable TV franchises of the 1990s, has assembled a modern ensemble cast and is expected to premiere as part of the 2026-27 television season.