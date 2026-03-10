Livvy Dunne Explains Absence From Paul Skenes’ USA World Baseball Classic Game

The World Baseball Classic might be the most exciting time for baseball fans.

Granted, Opening Day is a time of optimism and eagerness about what's to come, and the MLB playoffs are the best baseball that the world has to offer. But many fan bases have already accepted that their team is not going to contend by the time Opening Day rolls around, and many fans don't care about the MLB postseason if their team isn't playing.

But because all fans can root for their home country during the World Baseball Classic, the high-stakes and passionate environment is suitable for all baseball fans.

Team USA pitcher Paul Skenes | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A good example of this is with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who haven't been postseason contenders for the past decade. Then again, they still tune in whenever star pitcher and 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes takes to the mound.

And that's exactly why they tuned in to Team USA's March 9 World Baseball Classic Game against Team Mexico. Skenes got the start for the USA and dominated, throwing 4 scoreless innings while giving up just 1 hit, 1 walk, and tallying 7 strikeouts.

United States pitcher Paul Skenes | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne Gets Honest About Missing Paul Skenes' WBC Outing

Of course, those who have followed Skenes for some time know that he's dating social media sensation Livvy Dunne, as the couple met while they were both student athletes at LSU.

Given that Dunne is constantly seen at Skenes' Pirates games, the expectation is that she would have been present at his World Baseball Classic debut on Monday. But that wasn't the case, as she was nowhere to be found.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with Livvy Dunne | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It didn't take Dunne long to address her absence, which she did with a social media post on March 9.

Dunne posted an Instagram video that showed her dancing around while holding a Team USA Skenes jersey. At that point, the video was captioned, "getting excited to watch your bf rep the USA".

Then the video cut to Dunne in work clothes, and the on-screen caption read, "misses game". The post itself was captioned, "Ya girl had work but… GO USA RAHHH 🦅🗣️🇺🇸".

Therefore, it's clear that Dunne wanted to be there for Skenes' WBC debut but couldn't because of something work-related.

The good news is that the United States will almost surely play until late in the tournament, which should provide plenty of time for Skenes to pitch again and Dunne to spectate him in person, so long as she isn't busy.