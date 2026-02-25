Livvy Dunne Turns Heads With Sun-Soaked Spring Training Selfie

With the football season now in the rearview mirror, the American sports world is pivoting its attention toward baseball, as spring training is now underway for all 30 MLB teams.

There is a lot of anticipation about what this upcoming season might bring. Of course, the big question on everybody's mind is whether any team will be able to dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers and keep them from winning a third straight World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not to mention that the potential of a work stoppage in 2027 due to intense debate and disagreements about whether a strict salary cap should be installed, fans are understanding that they need to enjoy this season as much as possible.

Pittsburgh Pirates fans haven't had a ton to look forward to in recent years, as their club has been bottom-dwellers in the NL Central for the better part of a decade (and would certainly benefit from a strict salary cap). The good news is that the Pirates made several moves to improve their roster this offseason and still have Paul Skenes, who is arguably the best pitcher in the world despite still being just 23 years old.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

One person who'll be supporting Skenes and the Pirates this season is Livvy Dunne. The former LSU Tigers gymnast has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the NIL era and amassed a massive social media following in the process.

Dunne and Skenes have been dating for several years to this point and still appear to be going strong. And Dunne appears to have followed Skenes to Florida in February, as that's where the Pirates' spring training is taking place.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne made this clear with a post to her Instagram story on February 25. The former gymnast first posted a video of Skenes warming up during a spring training game with the caption, "We're so back baby".

The next post was a selfie that showed Dunne (who appeared to be sun-kissed) in the car with a location tag of Venice, Florida.

Livvy Dunne's February 25 Instagram story. | Instagram/@livvydunne

It will be interesting to see whether the Pirates can make a true push to the top of the NL Central division this year. What's for sure is that this team has a good chance to beat anybody so long as Skenes is on the mound.

Regardless of the Pirates' record, Skenes is winning both on and off the mound so long as he's in a relationship with Dunne.