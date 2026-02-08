Livvy Dunne Bares Abs in Stunning Black Fit at Famous Super Bowl Party

Livvy Dunne knows how to make an entrance, and she certainly did such at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party in San Francisco, California, on Saturday.

The 23-year-old influencer and former LSU Tigers gymnast started the week off back in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on campus to honor coaching legend D-D Breaux while she rocked a stunning tiger-print dress.

Dunne won a national championship at LSU in 2024. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She then hit up the Bay Area for the festivities before Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Last year she was a hit in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the game where she crushed some jean shorts posing with her tall MLB boyfriend Paul Skenes, and then had fun at the game with sister Julz Dunne while rooting on the Kansas City Chiefs in their loss.

Julz and Livvy at last year’s Super Bowl. | Julz Dunne/Instagram

Livvy rocks Friday night partying, too

Well, both Julz and Livvy were back on Friday partying it up in Frisco.

Livvy and Julz at the Madden Bowl Party. | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Livvy also caused a stir in her dress selfie before heading out.

Livvy Dunne on Friday night. | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Her head-turning fit on Saturday a winner

For Saturday’s big-time sparty thrown by the Fanatics CEO, the stars were out that included even the GOAT Tom Brady. Dunne upstaged him and brought out the abs in this championship-worthy look.

Livvy Dunne seen arriving to Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party in San Francisco, CA 🖤 pic.twitter.com/GwvBfyewYl — Page Six (@PageSix) February 7, 2026

She’ll probably stick around for the big game, too.

Will her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates Cy Young Award winner Skenes be joining Livvy and Julz like last year, too?

Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill. | IMAGO / imageSPACE

