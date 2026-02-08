Livvy Dunne Bares Abs in Stunning Black Fit at Famous Super Bowl Party
Livvy Dunne knows how to make an entrance, and she certainly did such at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party in San Francisco, California, on Saturday.
The 23-year-old influencer and former LSU Tigers gymnast started the week off back in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on campus to honor coaching legend D-D Breaux while she rocked a stunning tiger-print dress.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne Stuns in Shoelace-Strap Black Dress Celebrating Paul Skenes
She then hit up the Bay Area for the festivities before Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
Last year she was a hit in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the game where she crushed some jean shorts posing with her tall MLB boyfriend Paul Skenes, and then had fun at the game with sister Julz Dunne while rooting on the Kansas City Chiefs in their loss.
Livvy rocks Friday night partying, too
Well, both Julz and Livvy were back on Friday partying it up in Frisco.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne turns heads with Tiger Woods neighbor meetup
Livvy also caused a stir in her dress selfie before heading out.
Her head-turning fit on Saturday a winner
For Saturday’s big-time sparty thrown by the Fanatics CEO, the stars were out that included even the GOAT Tom Brady. Dunne upstaged him and brought out the abs in this championship-worthy look.
She’ll probably stick around for the big game, too.
Will her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates Cy Young Award winner Skenes be joining Livvy and Julz like last year, too?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.