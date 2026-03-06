As the NFL offseason accelerates toward free agency, few storylines have generated more buzz than the uncertain future of Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

In recent days, league insiders and media reports have suggested the All-Pro edge defender could be at the center of blockbuster trade discussions, with several teams monitoring his availability and the Raiders reportedly listening to offers.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Against that backdrop, Crosby added a subtle but noteworthy twist to the conversation Friday.

The Raiders’ defensive leader shared a clip on social media of former teammate Bryce Cosby delivering a speech about Crosby’s character and leadership.

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during warmups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In the video, Cosby praised Crosby’s relentless work ethic, disciplined lifestyle, and the example he sets for teammates in the locker room.

Crosby reshared the moment with a short but telling caption: “Real One. @_bcos5 🙏.”

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby reshares an Instagram post from ex-Raiders teammate Bryce Cosby. | Maxx Crosby/Instagram

Cosby’s connection to Crosby dates back to their time together in the Raiders’ system.

Cosby, a defensive back who played collegiately at Ball State, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022 when he signed with Las Vegas.

Although he spent most of his stint around the team on the practice squad and did not become a long-term roster fixture, Cosby developed relationships with several veterans during his time in the organization.

ucson, AZ, USA; Ball State Cardinals safety Bryce Cosby (5) against the San Jose State Spartans during the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Crosby was among the most influential voices in the Raiders’ locker room.

Cosby’s speech highlighted those qualities, praising Crosby’s dedication to preparation, nutrition, and accountability, traits that have defined Crosby’s rise from a fourth-round draft pick in 2019 to one of the NFL’s most feared edge rushers.

Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

While the post itself did not directly address the swirling speculation about Crosby’s future, the timing immediately caught the attention of fans.

As rumors intensify about a potential trade, Crosby publicly highlighting a former Raiders teammate speaking about his leadership and dedication serves as a reminder of the impact he has had within the organization.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Despite Crosby’s status as the face of the Raiders’ defense, his name has repeatedly surfaced in trade speculation this offseason.

The franchise is entering a transitional period following a 3-14 season and major organizational changes, including a new head coach in Klint Kubiak and a significant roster rebuild.

Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (center) poses at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. From left: Marcus Allen, Mike Haynes, Howie Long, Kubiak, general manager John Spyktek, Charles Woodson and Rich Gannon. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Several reports suggest the Raiders have at least entertained calls from interested teams.

According to league insiders, Las Vegas could demand a massive return, potentially two first-round picks and additional assets, if it were to consider moving its star defender.

With the NFL’s new league year approaching, many analysts believe any major decision regarding Crosby’s future would likely occur before or shortly after free agency opens.