Maxx Crosby’s Wife Rachel In Spotlight After Raiders Future Comment

Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby has asserted himself as one of the most elite defensive weapons in all of football.

He finished the Raiders' 2025 season with 10 sacks in 15 games played, which means that he has tallied double-digit sacks in three of the past four seasons and four of the seven seasons he has been in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

There's a case to be made that Crosby should have tallied way more than 10 sacks last year. However, given that he's the most talented player on the Raiders' defense by far, offensive lines focus on stopping him when game-planning against Las Vegas.

Crosby has only played in one NFL playoff game in his seven-season career. And given that the Raiders don't seem likely to contend for a Super Bowl in the next few years, there is a lot of speculation that Crosby could be traded this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby's Message About Raiders Future Turns Heads

Crosby was asked to address his future with the Raiders during a February 24 episode of his "The Rush with Maxx Crosby" podcast. Fitness influencer Sara Saffari said to Crosby, "Maxx, I've been seeing things on the internet. So, are you a Raider for life, or what's happening?"

"Oh, god," Crosby responded. "She's trying to go viral! She's trying to get my a**. She's trying to go viral!"

He then added, "I've talked about this too much. I'mma just leave it at that. Life is good, I'm blessed, I'm happy. Sara Saffari is on my podcast. Life is good." Crosby also said that he has met his new head coach, Klint Kubiak, and that he, "Seems like a great guy. Absolutely."

Yikes: Maxx Crosby REFUSES to answer if he will be a Raider for life...



Sara Saffari: "Are you a Raider for life?"



Crosby: "I've talked about this too much. I'll leave it at that."



If Crosby were to be traded, it would mean taking his wife, Rachel Washburn, and their daughter, Ella Rose, with him to wherever he landed.

Who is Maxx Crosby's Wife?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) along with his wife Rachel Washburn and daughter Ella Rose Crosby | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crosby and his wife (who now goes by Rachel Crosby) met at Eastern Michigan University in 2016, while Maxx was playing football and Rachel was playing soccer. They have been dating ever since and had Ella Rose on October 13, 2022.

The couple has remained together through thick and thin, as Rachel stood by Maxx's side as he went through rehab for alcohol in 2020.

It will be fascinating to see whether the Raiders end up trading Crosby, along with which team he might end up with, before the 2026-27 NFL season begins.