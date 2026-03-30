Nikola Jokic’s Massive Brother Strahinja Engulfs Broncos QB Bo Nix in Crazy Photo

Nikola Jokic’c brother Strahinja Jokic makes even his 6-foot-11 NBA brother look small. The ginormous man met Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix at the Denver Nuggets game on Sunday night and engulfed him in a massive hug in a crazy photo.

Jokic has two brothers — Strahinja Jokic and Nemanja Jokic — who all grew up in Serbia and all who had basketball careers. They are also large men as seen in this video celebrating the Nuggets’ 2023 NBA championship.

Growing up, they’d go at it on the basketball court and it helped Nikola craft his game. His brother Strahinja, played professionally in Serbia, and always pushed Nikola — maybe a little too far. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Nikola recalled just how competitive things would get with Strahinja: "He once held down my arms and threw knives all around my head," Nikola said. "That was a little crazy."

Strahinja regularly attends Denver games and you really can’t miss him in the crowd.

Also in the crowd for Sunday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors was the QB Nix and some of his Broncos teammates.

They were giving a standing ovation at the game, too.

Bo Nix and Denver Broncos are in a suite at Nuggets vs Warriors 💪 pic.twitter.com/NnOMZEJ8j5 — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) March 30, 2026

It was this hug, though, with Strahinja and Nix that stole the attention with the massive man giving the NFL superstar an embrace.

Bo Nix and Jokic’s brother at the Nuggets game last night pic.twitter.com/aQhxSSfyzH — Trev🗣️ (@Boisabronco) March 30, 2026

The 6-foot-2 Nix is used to large men trying to tackle him on the gridiron, not hug him. That hand takes up most of his back.

Bo’s wife Izzy Nix posted on her Instagram Stories that, “& Strahinja stopped by 😆.”

The Nuggets wrote on Izzy’s post, “Get him on the broncos o line 😂😂.”

Social media also had a good time with the photo with posts like this:

Looks like Bo Nix will be protected forever https://t.co/e6nsEhValf — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) March 30, 2026

Strahinja certainly looks like he’d be an immovable object on an offensive line.

What an epic photo.