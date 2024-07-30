What is Olympic pin trading? Everything you need to know about the tradition
The 2024 Paris Olympics are underway and a familiar craze is taking over the Summer Games.
Olympic pin trading is a longstanding tradition among the athletes, fans, and staff members at the games, and this summer in the City of Lights is no different. But what is Olympic pin trading?
Let's take a quick look at what you need to know about one of the traditions that makes the Olympics so special.
MORE: Coco Gauff wins Olympic pin trading lottery with gift from Snoop Dogg
What is Olympic pin trading?
Along with celebrating athletic greatness and allowing the best in the world to put their skills on display, the Olympics are about celebrating culture.
People from mall walks of life come together for two weeks to take in the rare experience, and Olympic pin trading allows them to take back a piecec of those unforgettable memories.
Athletes trade and collect official country pins from their competitors around Olympic Village, along with specialized pins from sponsors, media networks, and the host cities. Some athletes even bring their own specialized pins, like USA gymnastics star Simone Biles.
Biles' pin is a heart with her signature inside, and she's been giving them out throughout the Games.
Team USA basketball star Stephen Curry has also been big on collecting pins during his first appearance at the Olympics, proudly showing off his collection to fellow Team USA athletes.
The official Team USA account on X dubbed Curry, "Big pin guy."
Tennis star Serena Williams is not participating in the Olympics, but she is still there participating in Olympic pin trading which some refer to as the "unofficial sport of the Olympics."
Williams says her pin collection dates back to Sydney in 2000.
It is clear that Olympic pin trading is a big deal for the athletes, but when did it all begin?
History of Olympic pin trading
According to CBS Sunday Morning producer Roman Feeser, the Olympic pin trading tradition began during the 1896 Olympic Games in Athens.
Back then, the pins were made of cardboard and used to identify athletes to the media. As time went on, Olympic committees began creating more durable pins that has allowed pin trading to develop into the trend that it has become today.
It's a great tradition that gets everyone in Olympic Village involved and brings people together as they seek out rare pins and try to collect memories they may never experience again. The ability to gift someone a piece of your culture is another reason pin trading so special.
The Olympics truly are like none other.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —