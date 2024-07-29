Coco Gauff wins Olympic pin trading lottery with gift from Snoop Dogg
Coco Gauff is winning on and off of the court.
The United States tennis star started off her journey in the 2024 Paris Olympics by serving as a flagbearer alongside LeBron James for the Opening Ceremony. Gauff, who is making her first Olympic appearance, became the youngest flagbearer and first tennis player to receive the honor.
Now, with the games underway, she's scoring big on the court with wins over Australia's Alja Tomljanovic and Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina to advance to the third round of the women's singles tournament.
In doubles alongside Jessica Pegula, the Americans scored a win over Daria Saville and Ellen Perez of Australia in the first round.
Off of the court, Coco is also piling up wins,
Following her singles match on Monday, Coco scored big in the Olympic pin trading lottery by receiving a pin from the one and only Snoop Dogg.
Pin trading is a longstanding tradition at the Olympics and in Olympic Village, with athletes, fans and staff collect and trade pins representing countries, sports, and more.
Team USA shared a video of Snoop showing off the pin and Coco responding to "Mr. Snoop" with a thank you for the gift.
Here is a closer look at the pin from Coco Gauff's Instagram story.
Snoop blowing Olympic rings? Brilliant.
As Coco said, "I win the pin game." That one is going to be the envy of everyone around Olympic Village for the duration of the Games.
The Olympics will run from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Games will air on NBC, with live coverage of every event available on Peacock.
