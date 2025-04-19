Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
Paige Bueckers was popular in college with the UConn Huskies and now even more so as the No. 1 WNBA draft pick to the Dallas Wings. With 2.3 million Instagram followers she comes in as the third most popular already. The gap between her and the No. 1 star is quite shocking, though.
No doubt, Bueckers’ popularity will grow with her game in the league and more ads like her latest with Azzi Fudd where they had a pink fit competition.
Hailey Van Lith out of the TCU Horned Frogs also made the list with her 1.3 million IG followers. As rookies, Bueckers and Van Lith are bringing some serious influencer heat. Them combined still wouldn’t be good enough for No. 1.
As popular as Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is as the Rookie of the Year, her 3.1 million IG followers aren’t close to No. 1 either.
So who is No. 1? Well, that would be Chicago Sky’s “Chi Barbie” Angel Reese with 4.8 million on IG. Here’s the full list of the top 10 (scroll through).
In case you didn’t want to scroll through here it is from 10 down:
10. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle Storm: 1M
9. Jewell Lloyd, Las Vegas Aces: 1.2M
8. Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks: 1.2M
7. Hailey Van Lith, Chicago Sky: 1.3M
6. Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks: 1.3M
5. A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces: 1.3M
4. Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty: 1.4M
3. Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings: 2.3M
2. Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever: 3.1M
1. Angel Reese, Chicago Sky: 4.8M