Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

There are a lot of social media stars in the WNBA, but no one in the top 10 is close to this Instagram star.

Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards.
Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers was popular in college with the UConn Huskies and now even more so as the No. 1 WNBA draft pick to the Dallas Wings. With 2.3 million Instagram followers she comes in as the third most popular already. The gap between her and the No. 1 star is quite shocking, though.

No doubt, Bueckers’ popularity will grow with her game in the league and more ads like her latest with Azzi Fudd where they had a pink fit competition.

Paige is already a star without having stepped foot on a WNBA court. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hailey Van Lith out of the TCU Horned Frogs also made the list with her 1.3 million IG followers. As rookies, Bueckers and Van Lith are bringing some serious influencer heat. Them combined still wouldn’t be good enough for No. 1.

As popular as Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is as the Rookie of the Year, her 3.1 million IG followers aren’t close to No. 1 either.

Caitlin Clark was alone as the best rookie in the WNBA last season. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

So who is No. 1? Well, that would be Chicago Sky’s “Chi Barbie” Angel Reese with 4.8 million on IG. Here’s the full list of the top 10 (scroll through).

In case you didn’t want to scroll through here it is from 10 down:

10. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle Storm: 1M

9. Jewell Lloyd, Las Vegas Aces: 1.2M

8. Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks: 1.2M

7. Hailey Van Lith, Chicago Sky: 1.3M

6. Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks: 1.3M

5. A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces: 1.3M

4. Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty: 1.4M

3. Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings: 2.3M

2. Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever: 3.1M

1. Angel Reese, Chicago Sky: 4.8M

Angel Reese attends the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans. / IMAGO / imageSPACE
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

