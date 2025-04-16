UConn star Azzi Fudd, WNBA No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers have casual pink fashion battle
Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd were the perfect tandem to get the UConn Huskies their first national title since 2016, and they were again crushing it together on WNBA draft night. In a new ad, however, the two besties are battling it out in different fits.
Bueckers, 23, was selected No. 1 to the Dallas Wings while Fudd, 22, is returning for another year with the defending champs. On draft night while Bueckers electrified in not just one, but two sparkly fits, Fudd had a complete makeover and was unrecognizable and definitely stole some of Bueckers’ fit thunder. But that’s ok, that’s what Bueckers does best: share with her teammates.
Fudd then changed into a breathtaking cocktail dress for Bueckers’ draft afterparty while Paige wore a more casual fit while having a great time.
Now, for an ad for Oreo promoting the Cakesters, the two had a few dueling fits starting with a battle of the pink, and ending with a cookie one.
While Bueckers has turned pro, Fudd will be THE star at UConn next season after winning the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player award with 24 points in the championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Until then, she’s starring at Bueckers’ draft and in an Oreo ad with her.