Paige Bueckers’ Photo Next to 7-Foot-1 NBA Superstar Doesn’t Look Real

6-foot-0 Paige Bueckers is one of the most recognizable faces in the WNBA and is a superstar on the court. When she stood next to an NBA giant, it’s unbelievable how small she looks.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Most anyone looks small next to the bigs of the NBA like 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama next to Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

Bueckers’ stunning height difference photo

The Dallas Wings superstar Bueckers took the league by storm averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. While she could no doubt shoot in the NBA, too, her size difference would be a problem — especially when you see her next to 7-foot-1 Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren.

Bueckers pulled up to watch the Thunder beatdown the Los Angeles Lakers, 123-87, and game recognized game with her and Holmgren.

That photo doesn’t even look real with how small she looks/is compared to him.

Bueckers is just 24 and Holmgren 23. They are two faces of basketball for a long time to come.

April 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If she were the shoot over him it would look something like Stephen Curry over Wembanyama in the 2024 Olympics in this iconic photo.