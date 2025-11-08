Arch Manning looks tiny next to 7-foot-4 Spurs star Victor Wembanyama
Arch Manning has great size as a 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. He looked like a child when posing next to San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama on Friday night, though.
Wembanyama does that to almost anyone on the planet as he even grew at least an inch between last season and this current one and now is listed at 7-foot-4.
With Texas off this weekend and the big showdown at the Georgia Bulldogs looming next week, Arch enjoyed the Spurs’ win over the Houston Rockets where the quarterback rolled up rocking the Spurs black fit.
RELATED: Dodgers star Mookie Betts slyly disses Victor Wembanyama in big Lakers win
The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning would then pose with the Spurs All-Star center where the giant held up a Manning Spurs jersey and Arch had a Wemby one.
RELATED: Texas QB Arch Manning’s bro Heid shares drama-free family photo away from field
Wemby is so tall that he even doesn’t fit into the X photo. Click on it to see his head.
At least Manning wasn’t as bad as actor Kevin Hart when he took a photo with then 7-foot-3 Wembanyama.
Once again Wembanyama is proving his not human with that size and the talent he possesses. What an epic photo with Arch that no doubt the QB will never forget.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky