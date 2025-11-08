The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Arch Manning looks tiny next to 7-foot-4 Spurs star Victor Wembanyama

The Texas quarterback enjoys the Longhorns bye week at the San Antonio game where he met the NBA giant.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) pauses while warming up before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) pauses while warming up before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Arch Manning has great size as a 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. He looked like a child when posing next to San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama on Friday night, though.

Wembanyama does that to almost anyone on the planet as he even grew at least an inch between last season and this current one and now is listed at 7-foot-4.

Victor Wembanyam
Wembanyama even made the 6-foot-11 Steven Adams look small on Friday. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

With Texas off this weekend and the big showdown at the Georgia Bulldogs looming next week, Arch enjoyed the Spurs’ win over the Houston Rockets where the quarterback rolled up rocking the Spurs black fit.

The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning would then pose with the Spurs All-Star center where the giant held up a Manning Spurs jersey and Arch had a Wemby one.

Wemby is so tall that he even doesn’t fit into the X photo. Click on it to see his head.

At least Manning wasn’t as bad as actor Kevin Hart when he took a photo with then 7-foot-3 Wembanyama.

Once again Wembanyama is proving his not human with that size and the talent he possesses. What an epic photo with Arch that no doubt the QB will never forget.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

