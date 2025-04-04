San Francisco Giants’ iconic Oracle Park gets dramatic facelift
The San Francisco Giants have their home opener on Friday at Oracle Park, and fans may notice something very different about the iconic Coca-Cola bottle behind the left field bleachers.
The team takes on the Seattle Mariners Friday after starting the season 5-1 on the road.
The famous MLB park opened back in 2000 under the name PacBell Park and then was AT&T Park. The giant Coca-Cola bottle has been a staple of the park and was constructed at the same time it originally opened. It’s an 80-foot structure equipped with slides.
Now, the bottle has been updated to this decade’s technology, retrofitted with wraparound LED lights that will display animations and custom graphics for the game.
Here’s how it looks from outside of the stadium.
The park already sits in a great location with McCovey Cove where home runs can splash into the water surrounded by eager fans paddling to get a souvenirs, but now it will certainly stand out with the new lights display.
Since April of 2000 when the park was built, 13 other baseball stadiums in MLB have been erected. Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, is still the oldest remaining stadium from 1912.
It should be an even better home opening day for Giants fans with this new park feature.