Shohei Ohtani adorably plays with Golden Retriever in Dodger Stadium
Shohei Ohtani loves his dog Decoy, but he showed love to another dog at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.
First, the National League MVP and the rest of the Los Angeles Dodgers got their World Series rings on Friday night, and even Decoy got a “ring” of his own in a super sweet gesture.
Decoy is a Nederlandse Kooikerhondje and most famous Dodgers pet. He even threw out a first pitch during a game, and upstaged Ohtani’s National League MVP announcement, and was at the parade with Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka. Speaking of Tanaka, Decoy was used in announcing her pregnancy.
Before the Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night to start the season 5-0, Ohtani made another furry friend — a service Golden Retriever in the stands.
Hopefully, Decoy didn’t see — or smell — the other dog. Ohtani owes him some more treats after cheating on his beloved dog. Maybe manager Dave Roberts can deliver him some more balls.
No doubt, Decoy will make his presence felt again this season in what Ohtani and the Dodgers hope is a back-to-back championship season and another parade where Decoy can attend.