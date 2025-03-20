The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shaquille O'Neal debuts his own exotic Slurpee flavor in new partnership with 7-Eleven

The NBA legend's latest business venture is a sweet one indeed.

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal stands on the sidelines before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant big men in the history of the NBA, but his skills in the business world were just as strong as his devastating slam dunks. Now, the Diesel can add his very own beverage creation to his already impressive portfolio.

O'Neal, 53, has partnered up with 7-Eleven to develop a new Slurpee that is inspired by his Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummy candies. The four-time NBA Champion's Slurpee flavor will be sour pineapple and looks to be an incredibly vibrant color. 

The newly released Shaq Slurpee will be available at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores through April 29, 2025.

O'Neal is known for his partnerships with Papa Johns, Auntie Anne's, Five Guys, and Krispy Kreme just to name a few. 

The basketball juggernaut retired from basketball in 2011, but has remained an active presence in the NBA due to his work as an analyst with the NBA on TNT program. The popular program, which also features NBA legend Charles Barkley, will be moving to ESPN in 2026 due to the league's new media rights deal.

O'Neal also has his own podcast, "The Big Podcast With Shaq," which features a ton of top celebrity names, including current NBA stars.

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

