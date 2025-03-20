Shaquille O'Neal debuts his own exotic Slurpee flavor in new partnership with 7-Eleven
Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant big men in the history of the NBA, but his skills in the business world were just as strong as his devastating slam dunks. Now, the Diesel can add his very own beverage creation to his already impressive portfolio.
O'Neal, 53, has partnered up with 7-Eleven to develop a new Slurpee that is inspired by his Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummy candies. The four-time NBA Champion's Slurpee flavor will be sour pineapple and looks to be an incredibly vibrant color.
The newly released Shaq Slurpee will be available at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores through April 29, 2025.
O'Neal is known for his partnerships with Papa Johns, Auntie Anne's, Five Guys, and Krispy Kreme just to name a few.
The basketball juggernaut retired from basketball in 2011, but has remained an active presence in the NBA due to his work as an analyst with the NBA on TNT program. The popular program, which also features NBA legend Charles Barkley, will be moving to ESPN in 2026 due to the league's new media rights deal.
O'Neal also has his own podcast, "The Big Podcast With Shaq," which features a ton of top celebrity names, including current NBA stars.