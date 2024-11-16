Shaquille O’Neal rocks ‘Sticky Bandits’ fit for Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight
Fight night at the home of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was a wild scene.
With 27-year-old Jake Paul vs. 58-year-old legend Mike Tyson the atomosphere was electric and the crowed was hyped. How could they not when the Cowboys cheerleaders opened it up to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”? Oh, and those ring girls in their tiny fight night uniforms also added more flare.
While Jake Paul stole the show with his $1 million boxing outfit and his sizzling hot girlfriend Juta Leerdam in an insane fit — and a win — 52-year-old Shaquille O’Neal was a crowd favorite.
Shaq, who is always the life of the party, hung out with buddy and former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and the two were clearly having a great time, even promoting a fight between the two of them.
While Gronk at least dressed up, Shaq looked like he was a member of the Wet/Sticky Bandits from the Home Alone movies with Marv and Harry.
Shaq might not make a good bandit, though, with his 7-foot-1, 325+ pound frame. He’d surely stand out — not that Marv and Harry were any good.
Maybe Charles Barkley will make fun of his colleague the next time they are on Inside the NBA together on TNT.
While Paul-Tyson was a crazy night, Shaq definitely was part of the wild night with his antics, fit.
